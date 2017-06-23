Video: Dramatic moment of overloaded truck overturning in Pakistan caught on camera

The dramatic footage was captured on camera and is now going viral. (Source: Express Tribune/ Facebook) The dramatic footage was captured on camera and is now going viral. (Source: Express Tribune/ Facebook)

Driving in the hills is not easy, and more so during monsoon when rains and sudden landslides could upset even the most seasoned driver. And going by a video uploaded on Facebook of an unfortunate incident in Pakistan, that is exactly what has happened. This incident reportedly occurred in Pakistan’s Hattian Bala region by the banks of the Jhelum river, when a truck loaded with logs overturned.

The dramatic footage was captured on camera and is now going viral.

The video, which was uploaded by Pakistan’s Express Tribune, shows the heavy vehicle standing lopsided on the side of a road, which had broken off because of a landslide, with people trying to push it to safety. Unfortunately, that wasn’t to be and the truck fell into a deep crater. Witnesses rushed forward to help those in the truck.

Watch the video here

