VIDEO: Russian New Year celebration goes up in flames; Twitterati worried about bad ‘omen’

As the fireworks for the New Year 2018 started in Russia's largest island in Sakhalin, it turned the main Christmas tree into ashes within few minutes into the New Year. And Tweeple are not very happy about this 'omen'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 1, 2018 10:36 pm
new year, New Year celebrations, russia, russia new year, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk tree fire, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk christmas tree fire, viral video, indian express New Year celebrations gone wrong! (Source: @Buggy__Bugler/ Twitter)
As the world welcomed 2018, celebrating the New Year’s Eve with loads of fun and fervour, not all merriment ended on a good note. In a shocking incident, the New Year celebrations on December 31 night in a city in Russia turned gloomy as the fireworks from the festivities started a huge fire and that too, on a Christmas tree.

The main Christmas tree on Russia’s largest island, Sakhalin, burned in flames in a light show, leaving just a huge metal frame after the 25m tree caught fire on Lenin Square in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, according to a report by The Siberian Times.

Even though firefighters were called upon, the plastic tree with inflammable ornaments was gutted in no time as the celebrations went wrong. Photos and videos of the inferno went viral across Russian social media platforms, including Twitter, creating a huge buzz. But what has surprised many that people around the tree continued being calm and enjoyed the ‘tree-burning’, taking photos and videos.

Watch the video here:

A few users on Twitter hoped this was not how 2018 would pan out. While many Russians joked about the fire on a cold winter night.

