VIDEO: Russian New Year celebration goes up in flames; Twitterati worried about bad ‘omen’

New Year celebrations gone wrong!

As the world welcomed 2018, celebrating the New Year’s Eve with loads of fun and fervour, not all merriment ended on a good note. In a shocking incident, the New Year celebrations on December 31 night in a city in Russia turned gloomy as the fireworks from the festivities started a huge fire and that too, on a Christmas tree.

The main Christmas tree on Russia’s largest island, Sakhalin, burned in flames in a light show, leaving just a huge metal frame after the 25m tree caught fire on Lenin Square in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, according to a report by The Siberian Times.

Even though firefighters were called upon, the plastic tree with inflammable ornaments was gutted in no time as the celebrations went wrong. Photos and videos of the inferno went viral across Russian social media platforms, including Twitter, creating a huge buzz. But what has surprised many that people around the tree continued being calm and enjoyed the ‘tree-burning’, taking photos and videos.

Watch the video here:

A few users on Twitter hoped this was not how 2018 would pan out. While many Russians joked about the fire on a cold winter night.

Happy new year’s! If the world’s going to burn, you might as well dance http://t.co/xvGlejYRj0 — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) December 31, 2017

В Иране сгорела банда захватившая власть, а в Южно-Сахалинске сгорела главная ёлка. Для россиян лучше было бы наоборот !!! pic.twitter.com/PJUuyAUpAP — Mиxaил Cвeтлoв (@MiklSvetlov) January 1, 2018

Person of the year 2018: The MC in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk who as the 80-foot New Year’s tree burned down said, “Let’s make some noise!” http://t.co/xvGlejYRj0 — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) December 31, 2017

New Year meeting on the main square of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk (yes, the fir-tree is burning but who cares? :-) #CrazyRussians pic.twitter.com/PPYZwcSQSC — Thing-In-Itself (@FactorOk) December 31, 2017

This is the New Year’s tree in #YuzhnoSakhalinsk #Sakhalin Island, #Russia– it caught fire right before New Year. What a way to start the new year! pic.twitter.com/CtSdZMVFbm — Olivier Fehr Media (@ofehrmedia) December 31, 2017

New Year tree in Russia’s Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk was a little more impressive than anticipated. http://t.co/xKIhtPiXLx — Tom Parfitt (@parfitt_tom) January 1, 2018

Less than an hour into 2018 and the tree we’ve be having bonfires under for years actually caught on fire for the first time. 2018 better be lit in a good way… — Miggy 🌴 (@miggy_ito) January 1, 2018

Честно говоря, даже немного жаль тех, чьё самое приятное событие новогодней ночи – сгоревшая елка в Южно-Сахалинске. Несчастные ведь люди. Никакого личного счастья😉 pic.twitter.com/pnFZHhZ5wl — Юлия Витязева (@Vityzeva) December 31, 2017

На Дальнем Востоке уже наступил Новый год! В Южно-Сахалинске хорошее начало года! Огненное! 😬😂 #мойпонелельник #новыйгод pic.twitter.com/CAeqfdKOOg — Seona Lee (@Seona_l) December 31, 2017

