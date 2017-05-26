WATCH: Donald Trump tries to free hands from Macron’s white-knuckle handshake

US President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron. (Source: Reuters) US President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron. (Source: Reuters)

President Donald Trump’s hands have been more in news than he himself has, in the past one week. As he embarked on what was his first official foreign trip, the hands have carved a dedicated bunch of followers on the Internet — thanks to Melania Trump swatting away his hand and refusing to hold it on more than one occasion.

His handshakes have, however, always been fascinating to people. The infamous tug-and-pull and the ‘slight pat on hand’ that Trump has demonstrated in the past have often put the ones at the receiving end in quite a fix. Surprisingly, it seems Trump’s handshake has now found its perfect competition in French president Emmanuel Macron’s. Ahead of the NATO summit in Belgium, Trump met Macron at the US ambassador’s residence in Brussels and their “awkward power” handshake was the talk of the town again.

Remember Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s relieved eye-roll after a never-ending handshake with Trump? And, well, the one with Judge Neil Gorsuch and vice-president Mike Pence also made front page news. And, when he refused to shake hands with Angela Markel, it left everyone in a daze. But, this time around, there was a twist! The handshake with Macron resulted in Trump trying to retract his hand back while the former held on until Trump’s knuckles turned white and his jaws clenched. Shocked, aren’t you?

Watch the video here.

Tit for tat, eh?

