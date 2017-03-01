Trending News

WATCH: Donald Trump rehearsing his address to the US Congress in the limo has everyone in splits

Read my lips!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 1, 2017 7:21 pm
trump-speech_759_braddjaffy-twitter After all, practice makes perfect! (Source: BraddJaffy/Twitter)

Who said US President Donald Trump takes his job as POTUS lightly? If this video of the billionaire businessman practising his maiden address to the US Congress is anything to go by, Trump is very meticulous when it comes to his speeches. (That’s probably why his punches seem rehearsed… because they are!)

But then, Trump is also a favourite of trolls around the world, which is why no stone is left unturned when it comes to taking a dig at him. Inaccuracies and the ‘great, great wall’ that dominated his speech, this video of him practising his address moments before in the Limo (with a smiling Melania beside him) was shared on Twitter and has since gone viral. It shows MSNBC anchors having a good laugh over the President practising his speech.

Watch the video here.

 

Here are some funny reactions to the video as well.

 

 

