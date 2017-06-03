WATCH: This video aptly describes what Trump’s decision to withdraw from Paris climate deal could look like

The spoof video has gone viral with over 6 million views in less than 24 hours. (Source: JOE.co.uk/ Facebook) The spoof video has gone viral with over 6 million views in less than 24 hours. (Source: JOE.co.uk/ Facebook)

US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States of America from the landmark Paris climate agreement received severe backlash from not just Americans but people all over the world. From CEOs of tech giants to the UN Chief, everyone is quite vexed with the POTUS’ decision. While many took to Twitter to slam him directly, few innovative minds used humour to give it back to the US President.

A spoof video, that has gone viral with over six million views at the time of writing the story, shows Trump playing with an air-filled globe, kicking and tossing it in the air, before it bursts. Yes, one can imagine the damage earth would face, if a major world power decided to pull out of the climate deal.

Watch video here

The video clip is originally Charlie Chaplin’s greatest satire film the ‘Great Dictator’. Once used by the great artist to criticise Adolf Hitler during second World War, we have to agree, this scene from the 1940 film is quite relevant to describe the situation and consequences even now.

