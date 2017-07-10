WATCH: Donald Trump helps pick up Marine’s hat blown away by the wind

When the President’s at hand to help out… (Source: Youtube) When the President’s at hand to help out… (Source: Youtube)

After a rather controversial G20 meet in Germany, a video of US President Donald Trump rescuing a Marine’s hat on his way to the White House has gone viral. Trump had just arrived from Germany and was at the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland when just before boarding his plane to the White House, a Marine’s hat was blown away by the wind. The POTUS picked the hat up, went over to the Marine – who was frozen in salute – trying to place it back on his head and gave him a slight pat on the arm. Alas, the wind was too strong and the hat went flying again, but the gesture has not gone unnoticed with many complimenting the President on the action.

Watch the video here.

Alas, the fact that the President didn’t go after the hat a second time and let another officer deal with it didn’t go unnoticed as well, and there were many who called out Trump on that as well.

Seems like there is no winning this one, is there?!

