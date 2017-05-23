WATCH: Dog crashes live show and scares the news anchor; check out her hilarious reaction

Dog on live TV? (Source: МТРК Мир/YouTube) Dog on live TV? (Source: МТРК Мир/YouTube)

Remember the BBC kids who interrupted a live telecast? Well, not only did they invite a lot of attention, they also got a cartoon show for themselves. A similar incident took place in Russia this time. However, instead of little kids barging in, it was a cute black labrador breaking in to the newsroom.

She was reading out the news about demolition in Moscow, when a sudden sound disturbed her. As soon as she turned to look down, she got a shock of her life to see a big black dog staring at her and also peeping right into the camera. Wagging its tail, it stood up for the 15 seconds of his claim to fame as the news anchor patted its back.

Watch the video here.

The video has gone viral with more than 3,500,000 views so far.

