WATCH: DJ Naved’s message to Gurmehar Kaur and Virender Sehwag is relevant in more ways than one

Now, in the wake of many Indians' new-found obsession with using placards, RJ Naved has an offbeat but highly relevant message

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 4, 2017 1:06 pm
RJ Naved video for Virender Sehwag,RJ Naved video forSehwa RJ Naved message for Gurmehar kaur, rj naved message to placards, rj naved video trolling sehwag, indian express, indian express news And the message will blow your senses away! (Source: Radio Mirchi Murga/Youtube)

Using placards to put across your message has become the in thing. Gurmehar Kaur sparked a huge row on social media with her placards that spoke against the violence held in Ramjas College, Delhi. Touting her anti-national, many players and celebrities gave hell to her. Virender Sehwag, in fact, went an extra mile and posted placards taking Kaur to task.

Now, in the wake of many Indians’ new-found obsession with using placards, RJ Naved has an offbeat but highly relevant message. In a Youtube video posted by Radio Mirchi Murga that has garnered postive response, he is seen appealing not to use paper just to make your voice heard. Taking a sensible and refreshing break from the ongoing mayhem between the so called nationals and anti-nationals, Naved seems to have hit the nail on the head by taking our attention towards reckless use of paper and its dire consequences.

Watch the video here:

