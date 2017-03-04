WATCH: DJ Naved’s message to Gurmehar Kaur and Virender Sehwag is relevant in more ways than one

And the message will blow your senses away! (Source: Radio Mirchi Murga/Youtube) And the message will blow your senses away! (Source: Radio Mirchi Murga/Youtube)

Using placards to put across your message has become the in thing. Gurmehar Kaur sparked a huge row on social media with her placards that spoke against the violence held in Ramjas College, Delhi. Touting her anti-national, many players and celebrities gave hell to her. Virender Sehwag, in fact, went an extra mile and posted placards taking Kaur to task.

ALSO WATCH|WATCH: This video of two kids giving out a lesson on humanity is going viral for all the right reasons

Now, in the wake of many Indians’ new-found obsession with using placards, RJ Naved has an offbeat but highly relevant message. In a Youtube video posted by Radio Mirchi Murga that has garnered postive response, he is seen appealing not to use paper just to make your voice heard. Taking a sensible and refreshing break from the ongoing mayhem between the so called nationals and anti-nationals, Naved seems to have hit the nail on the head by taking our attention towards reckless use of paper and its dire consequences.

Watch the video here:

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd