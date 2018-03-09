WATCH: Diver recording sea creatures swim through waste dumped in the ocean

From land to water, there is no place that humans haven’t dumped trash. This video is a reminder of how we are destroying our environment. (Source: cheeseandjamsandwich/YouTube) From land to water, there is no place that humans haven’t dumped trash. This video is a reminder of how we are destroying our environment. (Source: cheeseandjamsandwich/YouTube)

The ocean is a vast arena that is yet to be thoroughly explored by humans yet we have the ability to destroy it even before we have discovered all. Often, trash from many places is dumped in ocean water not just polluting the water but also making it difficult for sea creatures to survive. While swimming through the waters in Bali, a diver found himself surrounded by waste material that was dumped in sea water.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, was posted by Rich Horner on his Facebook page and then on YouTube with a description, “The ocean currents brought us in a lovely gift of a slick of jellyfish, plankton, leaves, brunches, fronds, sticks, etc…. Oh, and some plastic. Some plastic bags, plastic bottles, plastic cups, plastic sheets, plastic buckets, plastic sachets, plastic straws, plastic baskets, plastic bags, more plastic bags, plastic, plastic, so much plastic! Surprise, surprise, there weren’t many Mantas there at the cleaning station today… They mostly decided not to bother.

Watch the video here:

Reality check, indeed. Don’t you think?

