WATCH: Dhinchak Pooja’s latest ‘Dilon Ka Shooter’ is everything you expected and much more

Just when you thought you have probably seen it all (thanks to the Internet), Dhinchak Pooja released her latest single called Dilon Ka Shooter on the Internet “on public demand”. No prizes for guessing, India’s very own YouTube sensation has set the ball rolling again and the video is now viral. After her songs Swag Wali Topi, Daaru Daaru Daaru Jo Na Naache Usko Maaru and Selfie Maine Leli Aaj became overnight Internet sensations, this is her latest contribution to mankind and we are umm… not complaining really. I mean, worse things could have happened. The USP of all her songs is that they are extremely tone-deaf and off-note and by those virtues, Dilon Ka Shooter seems to have made a benchmark of its own. Watch the video here. No pressure though.

In case you haven’t watched her previous hit ‘Selfie Maine Leli Aaj’, we have you covered!

Watch the video here.

Watch Swag Wali Topi, here.

