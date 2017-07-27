WATCH: This Arabic ‘Despacito’ version is against the woman’s family asking for dowry

According to the Islamic Sharia Law, the groom pays a dowry as a gift to the bride. Though the law doesn’t specify any amount or even that the dowry has to be a material gift. (Source: Hanood/ Youtube) According to the Islamic Sharia Law, the groom pays a dowry as a gift to the bride. Though the law doesn’t specify any amount or even that the dowry has to be a material gift. (Source: Hanood/ Youtube)

After months of ‘Shape of You’ fever, Netizens around the world is now hooked to ‘Despacito’. The hit Latin Amercian song has even set a record as the most streamed music track of all time, with some 4.6 billion plays across leading platforms, record company Universal Music said. With what would seem like a zillion covers, parodies and translated versions already, the song is definitely dominating the cyberspace at the moment. However, due to it’s rather sensual lyrics, it has been at the receiving end of some censure as well.

Now, there is one Arabic Despacito that has everyone talking on Twitter for its unusual and noble message. Omani musician Mohamed al-Mungi and Muhannad al-Adwani, popularly known as Hanood has given a meaningful transformation to the peppy Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee number.

According to a BBC report, in their Arabic version, which is equally melodious and catchy like the original, the singers complain about the high dowry demanded by women’s families in Oman. The song, now going viral urges the older generations not to force young men to “run after money and superficialities” and to let have a simple marriage.

Hanood raps the Daddy Yankee’s segment in Arabic highlighting that marriage should be “simple, simple” without expensive demands from them, reports the BBC.

“He wanted her, they got engaged. Her parents said yes, packed her bags and celebrated her arrival to her new home. And then they marry and they finally rest. See? It’s simple,” the BCC translates Hanood’s and al-Mungi’s version.

“Why do you put conditions that break our backs? Have you forgotten how cheap dowries used to be in your time?” the song says further adding that the pressure has been “tormenting them”.

Watch video here

Ever since its upload, the song has got a phenomenal response from Omanis. Agreeing with the song’s message, Twitter user @Nwwar90 urged parents to “be more humble and demand lower dowries”. Many television hosts came forward and shared the video, praising its creator for its “meaning messages”.

According to the Islamic Sharia Law, the groom pays a dowry as a gift to the bride; though the law doesn’t specify any amount or even that the dowry has to be a material gift. In fact, it is encouraged in Islam to keep it modest and symbolic. However, as in many Arab countries, the bride’s side demand high dowry and particularly in Oman it has escalated for some years now. As a fallout, many men are left with no option but to remain bachelors.

