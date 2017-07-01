WATCH: Delta passengers get wet as water drips from flight’s ceiling

As the flight was full they were forced to sit like that for the entire flight. (@TomassoLP/ Twitter) As the flight was full they were forced to sit like that for the entire flight. (@TomassoLP/ Twitter)

Passengers travelling by trains or buses maybe used to getting soaked in water dripping from windows and doors in the rainy season. But have you ever heard anyone getting drenched in an airplane? Most likely no, right? However, few Delta Airlines passengers had an unusual experience of an in-flight shower, and surely they were not thrilled by it.

Shocking videos have emerged on Twitter that show passengers getting wet as water drips from the plane’s ceiling. Unfortunately, the plane was fully packed and they had to sit helplessly in their seat for over an hour as they flew from Atlanta to Florida.

One of the passenger Tom McCullough is seen in a video joking that his plane “is peeing on him” as he tries to shield himself using a magazine. Perplexed by the trouble, his wife asks, “How much was your ticket, hon?”, to which he replies $1800.

“Eighteen hundred dollar tickets. Lovely, that’s just lovely,” she says and it’s hard to overlook the sarcasm.

Hey @Delta, be glad my father is such a good sport about sitting in water for a whole flight. Water falling from ceiling onto passengers. pic.twitter.com/u3904IYKWc — Tommy (@TomassoLP) June 30, 2017

Flight attendants allegedly didn’t address the issue until the flight was in its final descent, during which they stuffed napkins into the ceiling to rectify the situation, the Daily Mail reported. The passengers were only given $100 as compensation for all the inconvenience.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd