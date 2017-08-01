WATCH: Deadly tornado blows off car into the air and flips it upside down

Yes, this happened. (Source: Kevin Karas/Facebook) Yes, this happened. (Source: Kevin Karas/Facebook)

Weather conditions and their manifestations can lead to strange things. While the record temperature in Dubai this year made people cook eggs out in the open rather effortlessly, the deadly tornadoes in New York not only caused excessive damage but also flipped cars and uprooted trees.

A video captured by Kevin Karas, a resident of Hamburg, New York put spotlight on the situation. On July 20, the National Weather Services issued a tornado warning around Karas’ area, and Little Things quotes him saying that “he knew the tornado was coming when the wind threw about his neighbour’s garbage cans”. As a preventive measure, he rushed his family to the basement and stayed put there, while the tornado raged on outside. But later, as his security footage shows, the tornado actually blew his car off the ground. Yes, you read that right. He posted the video on Facebook.

Watch the video here.

Oh, my god!

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd