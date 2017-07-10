WATCH: Here’s how a girl can have a ‘sanskaari’ sex conversation with her mom

The video gives much food for thought. (Source: BLUSH/YouTube) The video gives much food for thought. (Source: BLUSH/YouTube)

At a time when the chief of the Indian censor board is objecting to the word ‘intercourse’, how do we expect women in India to get sex education or even talk about sex freely. And having a conversation about ‘the act that must not be named’ with ones parents?! Even the thought would make many shudder and head for a cleansing shower.

Well, this brilliantly made video shows how a modern woman, just back from her honeymoon, would possibly talk to her mother about sex, desire, want, lust, passion and the whole gamut of emotions associated with the act – all without uttering the words at all, using food as an allegory.

Titled “Khaney Mein Kya Hain?”, the video is hilarious but at the same time addresses some serious issues, pointedly stating that some things really need to be spoken about, and it’s time women reclaim a bit of the ‘tadka’ in their lives.

For more, watch the video here.

