WATCH: Dancers pulling off this Yoga dance has to be the perfect tribute to Baba Ramdev

Don’t get it wrong! It’s not Naagin dance. It’s the great Yoga dance! (Source: Shraey Khanna/Youtube) Don’t get it wrong! It’s not Naagin dance. It’s the great Yoga dance! (Source: Shraey Khanna/Youtube)

Baba Ramdev has certainly caught our fancy. In fact, he could he not? After all, the popular Yoga guru never ceases to amaze us. Remember how we rooted for him as he made that professional wrestler bite the dust in a wrestling match?

So, a dancing troop decided to pay a tribute to him in a wonderful manner. Posted on Youtube by Shraey Khanna, the hilarious video – a fusion of Yoga and modern dance – shows the group pull off some terrific and never-seen-before dance moves with the voice of Baba Ramdev giving out tips on health interspersed in it.

Watch the video here:

