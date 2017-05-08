Watch: Having a bad day? This kitten sneaking out from his coop to meet its best friend will cheer you up!

So what if there are walls, nothing can separate these two best friends! (Source: Animal Cuties/ Facebook) So what if there are walls, nothing can separate these two best friends! (Source: Animal Cuties/ Facebook)

Remember those time in school, when the teacher used to make you sit away from your best friend in class, so you people could stop talking? Or like those times when your mother kept you and your siblings apart so that mischievous acts can be at bay? But no matter what, somehow you would get back together and carry some wicked games. Well, if you are feeling nostalgic, then this video is for you!

A naughty kitten sneaking out from it’s den to it’s best friend’s cubicle that is utterly adorable is winning hearts on the Internet. The footage shows little feline striving hard to escape it’s cubicle and trying to enter the adjacent coop, where its partner in crime a little puppy stays. The little pup is seen helping the cat jump in and all ecstatic in excitement! The duo lives in an animal shelter and are certainly giving the world #friendshipgoals.

Watch video here

