WATCH: Cunning alligator steals child’s fish from fishing rod in this viral video

Don’t we all hate it when something is stolen from us? Something similar happened and it is taking the Internet by a storm. What’s shocking is that instead of a person, it was an alligator who did it. Can’t believe it? Well, it’s true!

On a sunny day, a young child was trying to practise catching a fish in his fishing rod. His attempts to learn the tricks of the trade didn’t go in vain. He even managed to reel one in his rod and pulled it up. But, what happened next took many by surprise.

An alligator lurking nearby grabbed the fish from the rod, took it in its mouth and swam away. A man in the video even warned the child about the reptile, saying, “He’s right here. The alligator is coming, Connor. Pull it out”.” But before the boy could do anything, the alligator stole the fish from him.

Posted by Bass Masters and Fish Experts on February 24, the video has garnered more than 10 million views on Facebook in just three days.

Watch the video here:

While some found the video to be cool, others said that it was all a “set up”. Read what the users commented here:

