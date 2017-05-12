WATCH: Create these beautiful DIY Mother’s Day cards and surprise your mom

Mothers are like superwomen. They never expect anything from their children in return of the endless love they shower. For a mother, looking at the love and respect in her kid’s eyes is more than enough. Mother’s day is around the corner, and it’s the perfect day to tell your mom how much she means to you. Planning to give your mom a surprise but don’t know how to make it special? Here’s some inspiration for you!
ALSO READ | These Mother’s Day cards are celebrating immigrant, Muslim mothers because ‘mamahood is not one size fits all’
There’s nothing sweeter than giving handmade cards to the ones you love, and it can be your hack on Mother’s Day too. What’s more, it will convey your feelings without burning a hole in your pocket. Create innovative DIY handmade cards in simple steps as shown in these fascinating videos. The efforts in making these handcrafted cards will also show how you went that extra mile to make her smile. To add zing to it, you could also create a keepsake box or scrapbook.
Here are some videos to help pop some ideas into your head!
COLOUR IT BRIGHT
Keep it simple, but make it creative with these offbeat ideas.
GO FOR A BOUQUET
A card in the shape of a flower bouquet will make her smile like a sunflower all the day long!
DESIGN A LOVE BOOK
Create a heart notebook with lovely messages and pictures.
TURN BACK TIME
You could also string all your childhood memories together and turn it into a personalised scrapbook.
CREATE IT QUICK
Running with a busy schedule? Don’t you worry, we have something for you too. Go for the last minute preparation.
Are you ready to create magical moments for your mother?
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now