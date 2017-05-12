WATCH: Create these beautiful DIY Mother’s Day cards and surprise your mom

Surprise your mom! (Source: Easy Peasy and Fun/YouTube) Surprise your mom! (Source: Easy Peasy and Fun/YouTube)

Mothers are like superwomen. They never expect anything from their children in return of the endless love they shower. For a mother, looking at the love and respect in her kid’s eyes is more than enough. Mother’s day is around the corner, and it’s the perfect day to tell your mom how much she means to you. Planning to give your mom a surprise but don’t know how to make it special? Here’s some inspiration for you!

ALSO READ | These Mother’s Day cards are celebrating immigrant, Muslim mothers because ‘mamahood is not one size fits all’

There’s nothing sweeter than giving handmade cards to the ones you love, and it can be your hack on Mother’s Day too. What’s more, it will convey your feelings without burning a hole in your pocket. Create innovative DIY handmade cards in simple steps as shown in these fascinating videos. The efforts in making these handcrafted cards will also show how you went that extra mile to make her smile. To add zing to it, you could also create a keepsake box or scrapbook.

Here are some videos to help pop some ideas into your head!

COLOUR IT BRIGHT

Keep it simple, but make it creative with these offbeat ideas.

Watch the video here.

GO FOR A BOUQUET

A card in the shape of a flower bouquet will make her smile like a sunflower all the day long!

Watch the video here.

DESIGN A LOVE BOOK

Create a heart notebook with lovely messages and pictures.

Watch the video here.

TURN BACK TIME

You could also string all your childhood memories together and turn it into a personalised scrapbook.

Watch the video here.

CREATE IT QUICK

Running with a busy schedule? Don’t you worry, we have something for you too. Go for the last minute preparation.

Watch the video here.

Are you ready to create magical moments for your mother?

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd