WATCH: Cows gatecrash this guy’s garden, and it is awfully hilarious

Cows are considered goddesses in India. From vegetable markets to busy roads amidst honking cars — you can find cows at every nook and corner of the nation. And if you find a cow stampeding in your garden here, it is hardly surprising! But, not in Scotland.
ALSO READ | Markandey Katju suggests making ‘The planet of cows’ in India, leaves Netizens in splits
Well, the scenic countryside in the land of mountain wildernesses is home to a lot of cattle that can be seen feasting on fresh grass in green pastures. But, a Twitter user woke up to find a herd of cows running around in his tiny back garden. Shocked in disbelief, he posted a video on Twitter and it has gone viral with more than 8,000 retweets and almost 23,000 likes.
Load a runaway cows just ran through ma garden hahahaha wtf pic.twitter.com/TfIQgPUTdJ
— Liam (@LiamMcGarry67) May 8, 2017
A lot of his followers had hilarious reactions to it. See some tweets here.
@LiamMcGarry67 @luke_dobbie MOOOOOVE them on😀😀
— Nick J Selby (@NickJSelby) May 9, 2017
@LiamMcGarry67 @matt_mccallion Good for the grass that 💩💩
— Stevie Carnie (@StevieCarnie) May 9, 2017
@LiamMcGarry67 @KaileeLinford @meganwrightt23 @TilliahBalee @Phoebe12346 what I imagine happening if we started at them cows any longer
— lily eve (@lilyywaghorn) May 9, 2017
Hilarious, isn’t it?
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now