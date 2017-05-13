WATCH: Cows gatecrash this guy’s garden, and it is awfully hilarious

Moo-ing around! (Source: @LiamMcGarry67/Twitter) Moo-ing around! (Source: @LiamMcGarry67/Twitter)

Cows are considered goddesses in India. From vegetable markets to busy roads amidst honking cars — you can find cows at every nook and corner of the nation. And if you find a cow stampeding in your garden here, it is hardly surprising! But, not in Scotland.

Well, the scenic countryside in the land of mountain wildernesses is home to a lot of cattle that can be seen feasting on fresh grass in green pastures. But, a Twitter user woke up to find a herd of cows running around in his tiny back garden. Shocked in disbelief, he posted a video on Twitter and it has gone viral with more than 8,000 retweets and almost 23,000 likes.

Load a runaway cows just ran through ma garden hahahaha wtf pic.twitter.com/TfIQgPUTdJ — Liam (@LiamMcGarry67) May 8, 2017

