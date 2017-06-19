WATCH: Cops pull out a giant King Cobra from car’s engine in China

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 19, 2017 6:31 pm
It seems, snakes can be found any where, literally! Of late, we have seen snakes taking refuge inside a fridge, air-conditioner, inside a fuel dispenser and what not. Now, a shocking video is going viral where a huge King Cobra – 3m or almost 10ft-long – was found under a car’s bonnet in China.
ALSO WATCH | Snake crawls on a moving car and tries to ride shotgun
The video shows that the snake escaped all the way into the hood of a car in Yuxi, southwest China’s Yunnan province, and four policemen tried hard to pull it out from the engine. The cops even had a hard time putting the cobra that reportedly weighed 4.6kg into the sack that they had kept ready for it.
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd