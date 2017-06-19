WATCH: Cops pull out a giant King Cobra from car’s engine in China

The giant snake was found coiled in inside the car’s engine! (Source: People’s Daily, China/ Facebook) The giant snake was found coiled in inside the car’s engine! (Source: People’s Daily, China/ Facebook)

It seems, snakes can be found any where, literally! Of late, we have seen snakes taking refuge inside a fridge, air-conditioner, inside a fuel dispenser and what not. Now, a shocking video is going viral where a huge King Cobra – 3m or almost 10ft-long – was found under a car’s bonnet in China.

ALSO WATCH | Snake crawls on a moving car and tries to ride shotgun

The video shows that the snake escaped all the way into the hood of a car in Yuxi, southwest China’s Yunnan province, and four policemen tried hard to pull it out from the engine. The cops even had a hard time putting the cobra that reportedly weighed 4.6kg into the sack that they had kept ready for it.

Watch the video here

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd