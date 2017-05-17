WATCH: Man gets finger stuck in the door of a running bullet train in China

Thankfully, he was saved and no injuries were reported. (Source: People’s Daily China/YouTube) Thankfully, he was saved and no injuries were reported. (Source: People’s Daily China/YouTube)

If running behind a train in attempt to catch it was your worst nightmare, then this dramatic CCTV footage captured at a Chinese railway station could be a replacement. In this horrific incident, a man’s finger got stuck in the door of a running bullet train. As a result, he was forced to run along with the train at the station.

According to People’s Daily China, the incident happened in the Jiangsu province when the man’s hand got stuck after he realised he got into the wrong train and he didn’t get out in time because of which the finger got stuck in the door. Other commuters at the train station tried to help the man by signalling to the driver to stop the train but nothing really worked out.

Watch the video to know what happened next.



