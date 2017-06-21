WATCH: This clever pup is a shopaholic, and goes shopping all by itself

Off to a shopping spree? (Source: Agro Pet Paraí/Facebook) Off to a shopping spree? (Source: Agro Pet Paraí/Facebook)

Dogs are known to do quite a few smart stunts and surprise their human friends. But, Pituco — an adorable dog from Brazil — will stump you with his shopping skills. As unbelievable as it may sound, the dog goes shopping every day all by itself. Can’t believe it? Well, it’s true.

The clever pup is so well trained that when asked to pick up “cat food” or “bird seed”, he does it without any trouble. Moreover, he doesn’t even try to taste it on his way… he comes and brings it back to the shop owner. A video, posted by Agro Pet Paraí, is proof enough and has earned more than 1.2 million views.

Watch the video here.

Don’t you wish your pet was like that too?

