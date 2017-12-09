Top Stories

WATCH: This Christmas video celebrating the father-daughter bond is melting hearts online

This Christmas ad has gone viral, and people are calling it the "best" celebration of a father-daughter relationship. Many also lauded the animators for the details.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 9, 2017 5:03 pm
Christmas, Christmas ad, Christmas video, bbc Christmas ad, bbc one Christmas ad, animated Christmas video, viral videos, indian express People found the father-daughter relationship portrayed in the video very relatable and said that it was perfect for Christmas. (Source: BCC One/YouTube)
Related News

As Christmas is just a few weeks away, the world is busy preparing. With streets being lit and trees being decorated, there are many Christmas ads on the Internet that have been setting the tone for the festive season. One such ad by BBC One has touched a chord and moved viewers with its message.

The small two-minute animated film tells the story of a young girl, who dreams to win big at a Christmas talent show. However, her dad is very busy with both work and Christmas preparations and pays no attention to her practice, or at least she thinks so.

All the disappointment about her father being busy comes to an end, when during the final performance, it is shown that he had paid heed to her dance moves all along.

Watch the video here.

 

Beautiful, isn’t it? With the theme ‘oneness’, the video is quite relatable and people are calling it the “best” celebration of a father-daughter relationship perfect for the Christmas season. Many also lauded the animators for the details. Here’s how Twitterati reacted to it.

Do you like this Christmas ad? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 09: Latest News