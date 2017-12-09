WATCH: This Christmas video celebrating the father-daughter bond is melting hearts online

People found the father-daughter relationship portrayed in the video very relatable and said that it was perfect for Christmas. (Source: BCC One/YouTube) People found the father-daughter relationship portrayed in the video very relatable and said that it was perfect for Christmas. (Source: BCC One/YouTube)

As Christmas is just a few weeks away, the world is busy preparing. With streets being lit and trees being decorated, there are many Christmas ads on the Internet that have been setting the tone for the festive season. One such ad by BBC One has touched a chord and moved viewers with its message.

The small two-minute animated film tells the story of a young girl, who dreams to win big at a Christmas talent show. However, her dad is very busy with both work and Christmas preparations and pays no attention to her practice, or at least she thinks so.

All the disappointment about her father being busy comes to an end, when during the final performance, it is shown that he had paid heed to her dance moves all along.

Beautiful, isn’t it? With the theme ‘oneness’, the video is quite relatable and people are calling it the “best” celebration of a father-daughter relationship perfect for the Christmas season. Many also lauded the animators for the details. Here’s how Twitterati reacted to it.

Never underestimate time with your children x http://t.co/mZeXVJZeTP — KATIE MAGNET ;❤️ (@KatieMagnet) December 2, 2017

I wasn’t prepared for these emotions 😭😭😭 — Yammy 🎀 (@yammy_xox) December 2, 2017

it’s just me, my wife and daughter showed it to me today. Although the job I do requires that level of flexibility and commitment It made me think of my work/life balance and putting my family first — Garry Anderson (@GAnder79) December 2, 2017

I love the bit where he’s like ‘Nah, I’m gonna sit that move out’ and keeps dancing. I can identify. — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) December 2, 2017

Wins Christmas AD of the year!! 👌 — Curtis Lee (@santababyxo) December 2, 2017

I absolutely adore this. Is it stop motion or CGI? I really can’t tell! — Frizzletoe & Wine (@FrizFrizzle) December 2, 2017

This was so pure and magical, I love it. The best Christmas Ad of 2017. Bravo 👏🏾 👏🏾👏🏾 — jennifer edwards (@Lifeofjaed) December 3, 2017

Absolutely delightful. Loved the dad’s expression when it came time for the handstand/roll. — Robert McGovern (@tarasis) December 2, 2017

It’s the little things like the TV and her foot coming up in the mirror 🙌 👏👏👏👏 — Debs (@squishya28) December 2, 2017

Love it. Best part was the dad putting whatever she put in the trolly back on the shelf. Classic. — Sam Baldwin (@TheSamBaldwin) December 3, 2017

Love this. I suddenly feel Christmassy. Dad dancing for the win. — Barry Hutchison (@barryhutchison) December 2, 2017

my eyes are full of TEARS — dodie (@doddleoddle) December 2, 2017

😭 Honestly it’s too early for tears but the dad was awesome with his dance moves. 🕺🏼 — Simone Laberinto (@FeignedMischief) December 2, 2017

Well, that was so beautiful, tears of joy flowing down my cheeks, you can always rely on the BBC 👏👏👏👏🎆🎆🎇🎉🎁 wonderful xxxxxx — Andrea Williams🍷 (@AndreaW38650608) December 2, 2017

Do you like this Christmas ad? Tell us in comments below.

