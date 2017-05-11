WATCH: Passengers push 100-tonne train carriage to save trapped old woman in China; video goes viral

Chinese commuters come together to save an elderly woman at a Chinese subway station. (Source People’s Daily, China/ FB) Chinese commuters come together to save an elderly woman at a Chinese subway station. (Source People’s Daily, China/ FB)

In what seems to be a heroic effort of teamwork and strength, a group of commuters at a Chinese subway station recently joined forces to free a trapped 72-year-old woman, who had slipped into the gap between the train and the platform while getting off a train on May 6 in Guangzhou, China.

The hair-raising incident had been captured by a CCTV camera, and the video – uploaded by People’s Daily, China – has now gone viral with thousands of views and shares on Facebook.

In the footage, one can see dozens of commuters who were present at the scene coming together to push a 100-tonne train sideways in a bid to help this old woman.

The woman’s leg had gotten trapped in the space between the carriage and the platform while disembarking. Thankfully, people around had taken cognizance of the situation, and immediately reacted by coming together and collectively pushing the massive train carriage to free her. The dramatic incident played out over 5 minutes before the woman was freed, without having sustained any major injuries.

Watch the video here.

