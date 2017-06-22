Latest News
WATCH: Children from different nationalities answer what is different between them; you MUST hear them out

These children from different nationalities have more clarity and perhaps even perspective than adults. They understand the difference between skin tone and the way two people look are insignificant.

Differences between culture and race hold paramount importance in the adult world. People are killed, mass murders take place and and wars are declared owing to them. The idea that these differences are in fact ephemeral and ultimately amount to nothing at all often escape the rationale of the grown ups. And, as often is the case, it is children who have more clarity than the adults. And this was proved when children from different nationalities were asked to point out the difference between them. And as surprising as it is, all the differences that they could come up were either their food habits or how one lives downhill and the other uphill. The moving video not only makes an important point but also affirm that “when it comes to difference, children see things differently.” We cannot agree more.

Watch the powerful video here.

