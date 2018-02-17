WATCH: Child run over by car miraculously stands up unharmed

Quite a miraculous escape, don’t you agree? (Source: Liveleaks.com/) Quite a miraculous escape, don’t you agree? (Source: Liveleaks.com/)

In a hair-raising video, which has gone viral on social media, a child miraculously survives after being run over by a car. The 1.59-minute clip titled ‘Lucky Day’ was posted on LiveLeak by user w4chi. The footage, which was captured on a CCTV camera shows a little child playing around a parked car, while the adults are seen working around the car’s open boot. The child, who at that moment is crouching in front of the car goes unnoticed. Soon after, one of the adults gets inside the car and drives over the child. Quite unexpectedly, the child even after being run over by the car, gets up and runs to the other adult nearby. The person who posted the video states that the incident took place in Brazil.

Watch the video here:

What a miraculous escape! What do you think? Tell us in the comments section below.

