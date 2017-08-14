WATCH: Chain snatching thief tries to dance his way – Michael Jackson-style – out of prison

This thief has some serious moves! (Source: Youtube) This thief has some serious moves! (Source: Youtube)

It may sound like a scene out of a comedy movie or the attempt of a schoolkid to get out of trouble, but going by local news reports, it seems this incident of a chain snatcher trying to dance his way out of lock-up is quite true. And there’s a video to prove it too. Identified as Rinku Bhadoria, the man is said to be a serial thief who was recently caught on the streets of Jhansi, UP. When interrogated by the policeman, Bhadoria initially claimed that there was a mistake and that he was a professional dancer. To prove his point, he started dancing for the law enforcement officers, much to their delight.

No denying that the man really can dance, the policemen asked him to dance like pop legend Michael Jackson, and he obliged too. The video of this rather amusing incident has gone viral online, and is being widely shared.

It was only later when the man was sternly questioned that he admitted to more than 100 snatching incidents. A local report said that Bhadoria had begun stealing at the age of 16, and even though he had taken up dancing in between, he continued his life in crime as well.

Watch the hilarious video here.

