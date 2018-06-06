WATCH: ‘Hello friends, Chai Pi Lo!’ This woman is now an Internet sensation, Netizens are wondering why

Love drinking tea? This lady’s ‘Chai Pi Lo’ clip has gone viral for reasons known only to people on social media. (Source: MayMay Nation/Facebook) Love drinking tea? This lady’s ‘Chai Pi Lo’ clip has gone viral for reasons known only to people on social media. (Source: MayMay Nation/Facebook)

Time and again, Netizens randomly and unanimously pick out things that go viral overnight. While sometimes the craze is justified, other times it is hard to comprehend. Whether it was Priya Prakash Varrier breaking the Internet with her “wink” or Dhinchak Pooja’s Selfie maine le li aaj song, the list is never-ending. Yet again, people on social media have picked a random person and made her famous.

Going by the name Somvati Mahawar, the vlogger regularly posts videos on Instagram. The most popular one is of her drinking tea and asking people to do the same. Vague, isn’t it? However, this particular video has gone viral on the Internet, with various pages sharing it.

Watch the video here.

Interestingly, this is not the only video that has gone viral. There are many more such clips as well as memes of Mahawar that are circulating online. Here are some of them:

