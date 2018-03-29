WATCH: Cat stuck on a pole for days before being rescued by locals

The locals around used a ladder to bring down the cat. (Source: ABC15 Arizona/YouTube) The locals around used a ladder to bring down the cat. (Source: ABC15 Arizona/YouTube)

Being inquisitive is a distinctive trait in cats, which often gets them in trouble. The proverb curiosity killed the cat is pretty apt when it comes to this species as they tend to wander around and get stuck in bizarre places. Something similar happened with a cat in Phoenix who managed to climb a pole but was unable to come down. The residents of the area told ABC15 that the animal is a community cat and lives near 37th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. A video shot of the cat sitting on top of the pole was shared on social media.

The neighbours further told the news channel that the cat was stuck on the pole since March 23 and later rescued on March 26. The clip, which garnered a lot of attention on social media, shows the black and white cat sitting on top of the pole and people around trying to reach it. Later, they finally bring a ladder and safely bring it down.

Watch the video here:

After the local people intervened, the cat was safely brought down and is at present with the neighbours. What do you think about the video? Tell us in the comments section below.

