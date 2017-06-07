WATCH: Car with loud music on leads to impromptu street dance

The video will not only make you hum the song but will also bring a smile to your face. (Jordan Cairns/Facebook) The video will not only make you hum the song but will also bring a smile to your face. (Jordan Cairns/Facebook)

It is fairly common to come across cars with blaring music on. Needless to say the deafening noise almost always end up irking us. However, in a rather amusing twist, a car playing the famous song Boom, Boom, Boom from the band Vengaboys led to an entire street grooving to its tune. Yes, you read that right. In a video uploaded online by UK resident Jordan Cairns on June 4, one can see a car playing the song on full volume passing by a street as strangers broke into an impromptu jig within moments after hearing it.

Watch the video here.

According to Gloucestershire Live, the incident took place in Cheltenham in the early hours of this morning and was aimed at bringing people’ together. A convoy of five cars did laps around town with a huge speaker strapped to the roof of a Vauxuall estate. As it drove down the High Street, people out drinking started dancing without a care in the world. “We were just messing about, and we thought we would do something to bring people together,” Kieran Chapman, one of the drivers said.

