WATCH: Car rams into animal clinic, pets and employees unharmed

Imagine sitting comfortably at your home and suddenly seeing a car crashing into your room. Sounds too bizarre? Well, not really. A recent CCTV footage that has now gone viral, one can see something similar happening. The video shows two employees busy working behind the desk at Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital in North Carolina. Suddenly, a car crashes through the wall, and sends one of the employees flying. The two employees, however, remained unharmed. One of them quickly recovers from the shock and calls up 911.

You can watch the video here.

