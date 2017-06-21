WATCH: Shocking! Car chases rare Asiatic lion cub until it runs into Gujarat’s Gir forest

The Asiatic lion cub speeds up on the road to save its life, as the vehicles closes in. (Source: Save Asiatic Lion/Facebook) The Asiatic lion cub speeds up on the road to save its life, as the vehicles closes in. (Source: Save Asiatic Lion/Facebook)

Almost on the verge of extinction, Asiatic lions are rare to spot these days. A shocking video has emerged on the Internet which shows an Asiatic lion cub being wildly chased by a car until it ran into the wild woods. In the video, the faint voices can be heard as saying: “Hit it… Increase the speed. Shoot it. Won’t get such a chance.” Another man can be heard saying, “Can’t hit.”

Ram Kumar, the additional principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), told TOI, “We have sent the video to all senior officers and the DCF in Gir and have asked them to identify the area and the people.” An analyst has been quoted in the same report as saying, “It appears that the car was moving at a speed of around 35-40 kmph and the cub was made to run at a greater speed.” The officer said that the vehicle chased the cub for nearly 45 seconds. The 50-second video has been circulated to officials to identify the criminal.

Watch the video here.

Such a shameful act!

