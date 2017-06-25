WATCH: Justin Trudeau wished everyone Eid Mubarak and Internet couldn’t be happier!

He wished everyone Happy Eid-ul-Fitr ahead of the biggest Islamic festival. (Source: Justin Trudeau/ Facebook) He wished everyone Happy Eid-ul-Fitr ahead of the biggest Islamic festival. (Source: Justin Trudeau/ Facebook)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has always highlighted the multiculturalism in his country. He not only supported the different communities in living in Canada but also wished everyone on almost every major festival. Be it Baisakhi celebrated by Punjabis or Pongal by Tamilians, he even wished everyone in regional languages, winning hearts on the Internet and setting an example of a statesman spreading love.

Which is why, Eid al-Fitr this year was no exception. The PM wished all fellow Canadian-Muslims ‘Eid Mubarak’, a festival that will be observed across the world on June 25 and 26, in a video shared online.

Saying that “there is nothing more Canadian than helping out your neighbours” in the video, he highlighted how great he felt about the Ramadan food banks, which sends supplies to Muslim families across the country. “The community spirit I felt at Ramadan food banks in Montreal and Toronto reminds us all — no matter our backgrounds, we’re in this together,” Trudeau wrote, while sharing the video.

Watch video here

The video has gone viral with more than 2.5 million views in just eight hours, with thousands of people across the globe saluting him for his efforts.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd