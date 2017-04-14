WATCH: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau wished everyone Happy Baisakhi in fluent Punjabi and Internet just loved it!

He also specified in the video how the Candian charter safeguards the right to religion and ensures that Sikhs ans follow their 5 Ks. (Source: Justin Trudeau/ Facebook) He also specified in the video how the Candian charter safeguards the right to religion and ensures that Sikhs ans follow their 5 Ks. (Source: Justin Trudeau/ Facebook)

Canada has a large Indian diaspora and it is represented well in their Cabinet. The Canadian PM, Justin Trudeau has not only won the hearts of the Indian community living there but also earned praise for his stand on refugees across the world. Now, on the occasion of Baisakhi, the 45-year-old leader wished Happy Baisakhi not just in English but fluent Punjabi!

Yes, not only did he wish everyone saying, Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh” but also reminded everyone as to why Baisakhi is the most important festival in Sikhism.

He had even wished everyone in Tamil on Pongal, earlier this year.

So be it dancing to Bhangra on India’s independence Day or having more Sikhs in his Cabinet, Trudeau is quite an Indian at heart!

