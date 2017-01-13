WATCH: Canadian mayor wearing a turban and performing bhangra is absolutely adorable

Whitehorse mayor Dan Curtis Whitehorse mayor Dan Curtis

Canada is candidly called mini-Punjab because it indeed plays host to many Indian citizens from Punjab. Acknowledging the fact, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau performed bhangra at an event a couple of years, the video of which had gone viral. But looks like more and more politicians from the country are embracing Indian culture. The one joining the list is Whitehorse Mayor Dan Curtis.

A video posted on Facebook by Whitehorse resident Gurdeep Pandher shows Curtis wearing a turban and then doing bhangra with him. Not only does he wear a turban but also learns how to wear it which is a rather time-consuming process of making a ‘pooni’, setting the ‘fifty’ and then wrapping it around the head. As soon as Pandher helps him wear the turban, the two break into bhangra and believe it or not, the mayor is a good learner because he is catching up really fast.

Talking about how he loved it, Curtis told Huffington Post Canada, “This is without question the coolest thing I’ve ever been asked to do … ever! I love it, a great big ‘YES please’ let’s do this. I felt like I was having a history lesson in culture and customs. It was quite enlightening. It was quite enjoyable.”

The video has gone viral on social media with over 1 million view and 23,000 shares.

Pandher is a Canadian citizen who moved to the country from Punjab in 2006. The video “was to make Canadians aware of a visible culture so that others can connect across cultures better,” Huffington Post Canada quoted him as saying.

