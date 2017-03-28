WATCH: Café Coffee Day staff slaps customer for spotting cockroaches inside refrigerator

As he made a video showing the cockroaches inside the refrigerator and the staff, one of the female staffers is seen coming towards him and slapping him. (Source: Nikhil Anand Singh/Twitter) As he made a video showing the cockroaches inside the refrigerator and the staff, one of the female staffers is seen coming towards him and slapping him. (Source: Nikhil Anand Singh/Twitter)

How disgusted will you be when you see a popular restaurant or cafe that you visit have unhygienic conditions and cockroaches residing inside the refrigerator? As repelled as you will be, as a responsible customer, you’d also want to bring the matter out in the open. That is probably what Arpan Verma did when he exposed the lack of hygiene in a Café Coffee Day outlet located at Hawamahal, Jaipur. As he made a video showing the cockroaches inside the refrigerator and the staff, one of the female staffers is seen coming towards him and slapping him! The video has since then gone viral on social media.

Nikhil Anand Singh took to Twitter to explain what exactly transpired by posting a video as well as their detailed explanation.

Café Coffee Day’s Twitter handle responded to the accusations with by tweeting that they “are in talks with the consumer and the internal team to ascertain facts.”

We will take the required action without compromising in our endeavor to deliver quality products and services to our patrons. — Cafe Coffee Day (@CafeCoffeeDay) 27 March 2017

We have escalated the recent issue at our Jaipur outlet, and are in talks with the consumer & the internal team to ascertain facts. — Cafe Coffee Day (@CafeCoffeeDay) 27 March 2017

Reportedly, Verma saw that the employees were serving food from the same refrigerator inside which the bugs were breeding. When he later confronted the staff and asked them to return his money, they reportedly turned a deaf ear. According to an India Today report, the staff got angry and asked Verma to leave because he informed other customers who later denied being served the same food.

