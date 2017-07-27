WATCH: This 2-yr-old does burpees like a pro, and we’re too lazy to even hit the gym!

Inspired to get fitter, or have you just accepted defeat? (Source: ashes____2____ashes/Instagram) Inspired to get fitter, or have you just accepted defeat? (Source: ashes____2____ashes/Instagram)

If you think you’re doing great by merely attempting a burpee and have the urge to shoot a video and share it on social media for everyone to admire, then hold on for a couple of minutes and watch this toddler first. Two-year-old Keeley has become an Internet sensation after a video of her doing burpees, along with pool dips has gone viral.

The video, titled ‘The burpee baby is back! Just doing some burpee pool jumps on a hot summer day!’, was uploaded on Instagram on July 13, and since then has gone viral with thousands of views and comments. Shared by Keeley’s mom and fitness blogger Ashley Roberts, the video shows the toddler doing a jump, burpees, a dip into the pool and then then whole routine is repeated again.

Not only that, all this is done with a smile.

Watch the video here.

Not feeling all the smug now, are you?

