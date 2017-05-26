WATCH: This ‘suited-booted’ dog is the cutest car salesman you’ll ever see

Meet Mister Griff, the best car salesman ever. (Source: Steph Stuff/YouTube) Meet Mister Griff, the best car salesman ever. (Source: Steph Stuff/YouTube)

Dogs are one of the most loved pets in the world, and they spill happiness with their cute gestures. But, a little pup named Brus Griffin will leave you perplexed. Well, the adorable four-year-old wears a suit and tie just like an entrepreneur. Shocked?

The female canine works for Brus Griffin’s Motor World and is offering the best deal for a car ride by saying, “Our prices are dangerously low because I can’t read…Should a dog be selling cars? Probably not. Come get yours today before the government catches wind of this and shuts us down!”

ALSO READ | WATCH: Joyful elephant’s ‘football show’ halts traffic in Assam

Feeling sorry for the burden of the job handed out to her? Don’t worry, Brus Griffin Motor World is an imaginary showroom, and Griffin is not a salesman. In fact, her real name is Gilda! She simply imitates different characters after her owner bought her a suit, tie and glasses. Flaunting the pup’s talent on Instagram, Steph captures videos and adds a voice-over to it.

Take a look at some pictures of Mister Griff’s interesting Instagram account.

In an interview to HuffPost, Steph said, “After putting the suit on the pooch ― I couldn’t shake off her resemblance to a car salesman.” As for the name, Brus Griffin, she called it “a slimy car salesman name” she used.

The star of a hit YouTube video, she has won hearts all across the globe and her 17-second stint has garnered over 7 lakh views so far. The video, shared by her owner Steph Stuff, on May 23 has caught a lot of attention and it also boasts of almost 18,000 likes, at the time of writing.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd