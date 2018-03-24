Presents Latest News

VIDEO: Bruno Mars’ dance will make you play Govinda and Raveena Tandon’s hit song in a loop

The actual video is of Finesse [Remix track] from Mars' Grammy award-winning album 24K Magic. And it's not just Mars, the Bollywood fan couldn't resist female part and now one can enjoy Cardi B dancing to Raveena Tandon's portion in the song.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Updated: March 24, 2018 3:21 pm
govinda, bruno mars, bruno mars finesse, bruno mars cardi b remix, govinda disco mein jaaye, bruno mars govinda mash up, viral videos, bollywood spoof videos, indian express When Bruno Mars met Govinda, it was a delight for the fans! (Source: Twitter)
There is something about 90s music that forces one to sway away and start dancing. And if it’s Govinda’s song then it’s hard to resist from tapping your feet. And it seems Grammy awardee Bruno Mars too is shaking a leg on one of his greatest hits — Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye. Well, at least his fans wanted it to happen. In a spoof video that is now going viral, Mars is seen dancing to the hit Bollywood song and it’s in perfect harmony. In fact, it seems as if his quirky popping moves were specially choreographed for his desi number. The actual video is of Finesse [Remix track] from Mars’ Grammy award-winning album 24K Magic. And it’s not just Mars, the creator of the video, clearly a Bollywood fan, couldn’t resist female part and now one can enjoy Cardi B dancing to Raveena Tandon’s portion in the song.

The video was shared on Twitter when a user suddenly chanced upon it and couldn’t help but share it with others. The viral clip has garnered almost 5,00,000 views with over 19,000 likes, at the time of writing with many saying it is “better than the original” Mars video and we couldn’t agree more.

Watch the video here:

Here’s what others reacted.

Here’s the original video. Check it out to see if you think the desi version is better.


Did you like the Govinda version more? Tell us in comments below.

