VIDEO: Bruno Mars’ dance will make you play Govinda and Raveena Tandon’s hit song in a loop

There is something about 90s music that forces one to sway away and start dancing. And if it’s Govinda’s song then it’s hard to resist from tapping your feet. And it seems Grammy awardee Bruno Mars too is shaking a leg on one of his greatest hits — Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye. Well, at least his fans wanted it to happen. In a spoof video that is now going viral, Mars is seen dancing to the hit Bollywood song and it’s in perfect harmony. In fact, it seems as if his quirky popping moves were specially choreographed for his desi number. The actual video is of Finesse [Remix track] from Mars’ Grammy award-winning album 24K Magic. And it’s not just Mars, the creator of the video, clearly a Bollywood fan, couldn’t resist female part and now one can enjoy Cardi B dancing to Raveena Tandon’s portion in the song.

The video was shared on Twitter when a user suddenly chanced upon it and couldn’t help but share it with others. The viral clip has garnered almost 5,00,000 views with over 19,000 likes, at the time of writing with many saying it is “better than the original” Mars video and we couldn’t agree more.

Watch the video here:

i wanna know who did this edit💀 bruno meets govinda pic.twitter.com/IXavpvq6va — arshee🇧🇩 (@opulenceful) March 20, 2018

Here’s what others reacted.

Give the person who edited this an award already — Silbia Islam (@silbia__) March 24, 2018

WHY DOES THIS WORK BETTER THAN THE ORIGINAL http://t.co/dSLZdNMcWq — gabriel (@gabemelmed) March 22, 2018

Why does Raveena’s part work so well here? LOOOOOOOOL. 😭 — 𝔐𝔞𝔥𝔞𝔯𝔞𝔫𝔦. (@dovesymbol) March 22, 2018

i can’t work anymore i just keep thinking about this.http://t.co/4aetTrQX87 — Imaan Sheikh 🌈 (@sheikhimaan) March 21, 2018

that next Bruno album is going to be flames http://t.co/NLyB1HsDiO — Richard Lawler (@rjcc) March 22, 2018

Infinity War is the most ambitious cross over ONETIGHTSLAP http://t.co/j1AFOMvCA5 — Nitin Sundar (@knittins) March 22, 2018

Can this become a desi cult where we put American music videos over Bollywood songs I’m still dying at this shit lmfao http://t.co/m4sm0jH7Uk — wubba lubba dub dub (@eyeamGoDD) March 23, 2018

The choreography is so ridiculously synced — Divya Ahuja (@AhujaDiv) March 21, 2018

Here’s the original video. Check it out to see if you think the desi version is better.



Did you like the Govinda version more? Tell us in comments below.

