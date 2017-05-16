WATCH: British 101-yr-old war veteran creates world record for oldest tandem skydiver

Verdun Hayes decided to get his adrenaline rush by jumping out of a plane with 10 others from his family, including his son, grandson and great-grandchildren.(Source: Stream Video/YouTube) Verdun Hayes decided to get his adrenaline rush by jumping out of a plane with 10 others from his family, including his son, grandson and great-grandchildren.(Source: Stream Video/YouTube)

So sky-diving is still not off your bucket list? Well, move aside, and make way for Bryson William Verdun Hayes, a British World War II veteran who took the plunge at the age of 101 and became the oldest tandem skydiver in the world. According to a report by The Guardian, Hayes decided to get his adrenaline rush by jumping out of a plane with 10 others from his family, including his son, grandson and great-grandchildren. He jumped out of the plane from a height of 15,000ft at an airfield in Devon, UK.

His aim was to raise money for the Royal British Legion, the British armed forces.

The world record was previously held by a Canadian man who participated in the adventure sport at the age of 101 years and three days. Hayes was 101 years and 38 days, clearly setting a new record. “Oh, absolutely over the moon, absolutely,” he reportedly said on being asked about his experience.

On his 100th birthday, the veteran became the oldest skydiver in the UK, when he had skydived back then.

