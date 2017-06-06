WATCH: Bride’s one-shot wonder on ‘Nachde Ne Saare’ will give you wedding goals

Bride steals the show with her one shot wonder! (Source: Magic Motion Media/YouTube) Bride steals the show with her one shot wonder! (Source: Magic Motion Media/YouTube)

Weddings sketch out a beautiful fairy tale and bring alive an unforgettable time for the bride and groom and their kith and kin! From traditional ceremonies to delicious delicacies and a little bit of dancing — two families come together to kick up a storm at a marriage ceremony. To make magical memories, a bride brought a ‘one-shot wonder’ to life by teaming up with her family at her haldi ceremony!

The bride, Dalia Benedict, shook a leg to Baar Baar Dekho’s song Nachne De Saare with her family members and shot for the 3-minute 44-second video in just one take! Her mother, father, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends joined in the dance troupe and wore matching bright yellow attires. Shot and shared on YouTube by Magic Motion Media, it has garnered more than 350,000 views so far.

Watch the video here.

Spectacular, indeed!

