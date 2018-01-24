WATCH: Brazilian doctor dances to Despacito with would-be-moms to reduce pain; video goes viral

Dr Fernando Guedes da Cunha is also popularly known as Dancing Doctor and is very famous on Instagram. (Source: Youtube) Dr Fernando Guedes da Cunha is also popularly known as Dancing Doctor and is very famous on Instagram. (Source: Youtube)

Pregnancy is a beautiful journey and experience, however, it’s not an easy one. Especially, when it comes to the delivery – which is usually stressful and painful. So to provide some relief to his patients, one Brazilian doctor urges would-be-mommies to dance when in labour! Yes, Dr Fernando Guedes da Cunha believes that dancing has a therapeutic and effective way to relieve pain for women who are in labour, not to mention it’s pretty fun and entertaining. One such video of him dancing with one of his patients to Despacito is going viral.

The video shows a pregnant woman doing some quirky moves with Dr da Cunha – also known as Dancing Doctor – and seemingly enjoying herself. In case, you’re concerned if this is safe or even new, let’s tell you that it’s an ancient tradition. In many ancient civilisations, especially in some African tribes, pregnant women dance during labour as it is believed that it helps to move the baby through the birth canal.

Watch the video here:

And if you like this dancing videos, then here are some more. Dr da Cunha keeps sharing such amazing dance videos of would-be-moms on his Instagram page. Take a look here:

