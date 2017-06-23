WATCH: Bravo! Delivery boy jumps into the river to save elderly woman from drowning in China

He jumped into the water from the 5-meter high guardrail installed in the riverbank help the lady in distress. (Source: People’s Daily, China/ Youtube) He jumped into the water from the 5-meter high guardrail installed in the riverbank help the lady in distress. (Source: People’s Daily, China/ Youtube)

Selflessness is a virtue that we often miss in today’s world. However, there are still a few heroes who put others before themselves and don’t think twice before jeopardising their own life. One such hero’s story is winning hearts on the Internet. A delivery boy in China risked his life and jumped into a river to save an elderly woman, who had accidentally fallen into the water.

The gallant act was caught on camera by someone present at the scene, which showed the man rushing to save an elderly woman from a river in Xiushui County of south-east China’s Jiangxi province. The man, identified as Hu Jingen, was passing by the area when he spotted the old woman. He immediately jumped into the water from the 5m-high guardrail installed on the riverbank to help the lady in distress. With the help of few others, he managed to bring her to safety.

