WATCH: Brave men save little girl hanging by her neck from 4th-storey window

The incident came to light after amateur videos of the heroic act started doing rounds on Chinese social media. (Source: CCTV Plus/ Youtube) The incident came to light after amateur videos of the heroic act started doing rounds on Chinese social media. (Source: CCTV Plus/ Youtube)

Young kids are quite susceptible to accidents, especially if they are left without supervision. Sometimes, it can become life-threatening. Something similar took place in China, when a little girl was found hanging from the grille of a window of her home.

While the outcome could have been disastrous, the little girl was rescued unharmed — thanks to two brave men. The incident happened in the city of Meizhou, south China’s Guangdong Province, where she “was seen hanging with her head trapped on the inside of a burglar grille while her body hung outside, crying and frantically dangling her legs in the air.” The incident came to light after amateur videos of the heroic acts started doing rounds on Chinese social media, the CCTV Plus reported.

After hearing a screaming noise of the girl, two workers rushed immediately and began climbing onto the roof of a three-storey building beside the residential building. “One of them climbed over the handrails, walked towards the window where the girl was then held her up, relieving pressure. The second man climbed over the handrails, made his way towards the other two and began to cut off the burglar grille with a pair of pliers,” the report added.

Watch the video here:

The video has been shared thousands of times online and people have been praising the two brave men.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd