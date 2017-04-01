WATCH: Boy gobbles down 5 hamburgers in one minute to set a new Guinness World Record

He surely can eat, can’t he? (Source: Guinness World Records/Youtube) He surely can eat, can’t he? (Source: Guinness World Records/Youtube)

Do hamburgers get you drooling? Do you think you have an insatiable appetite for them? Well, you must catch a glimpse of this person who has just finished eating the most number of hamburgers in a single minute.

Ricardo ‘Rix Terabite’ Francisco — a 24-year-old from Philippines — has recently got his name recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records by gobbling five hamburgers weighing 107 gram each in just one minute. Held at Zark’s burgers in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, there were ten participants, who tried winning the much-coveted title previously held by Peter Czerwinski. He earlier set the world record by eating four hamburgers in 60 seconds.

Following all the rules of the contest like eating only one hamburger at a time and not using more than one condiment on the burgers, Francisco outshone Kelvin Medina to emerge victorious. A video posted on its YouTube page by Guinness World Records captures the record-breaker’s journey to triumph.

So, burger lovers, anyone up for the challenge?

