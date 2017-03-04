WATCH: Birds circling around dead cat ‘in act of condolence’ triggers speculations

If you think you’ve seen it all, there’s more to life, folks! (Source: J…/Twitter) If you think you’ve seen it all, there’s more to life, folks! (Source: J…/Twitter)

Performing last rites or paying final respects to the departed souls has been in practice for centuries across almost all human communities. But this token of love and respect also seems to hold true for birds and animals too. Well, a video clip posted by J… on Twitter proves just that. In what is termed as ‘the craziest thing’ that the Twitter user has ever seen, the video shows birds (referred to as Turkeys in the clip) circling around a dead animal – said to be a cat by the user – in a seeming act of condolence.

The video has triggered widespread suspense and bewilderment among Netizens, and has also set the stage for many speculations as to what exactly the group of birds was trying to do.

Watch the video here:

These turkeys trying to give this cat its 10th life pic.twitter.com/VBM7t4MZYr — J… (@TheReal_JDavis) March 2, 2017

So, what do you think? Were the birds really performing last rites for the animal, or it’s just a mere coincidence being blown out of proportion?

