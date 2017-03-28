WATCH: Bhangra fever hits NBA half-time show as dancers win over the Internet

And guess what, Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You gets featured, yet again! (Source: NBA/Facebook) And guess what, Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You gets featured, yet again! (Source: NBA/Facebook)

After bhangra dancers in Canada upped the heat in snow-clad Canada, an Indian-American bhangra dancing group has taken the Internet by storm with their energetic performance during half-time of a professional basketball game. Bhangra Empire danced its way into the hearts of onlookers and social media audiences alike as it set the court on fire in the match between Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday (March 26) night.

ALSO SEE | Watch: This Sikh-duo dancing to Bhangra version of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ is the best thing you’ll see on the Internet today

The video of the dance, which was shared on the NBA Facebook page on Monday, garnered close to half-a-million views in less than a day and had been shared over 8,000 times, at the time of writing. Apparently, NBA is celebrating “Bollywood nights” at basketball games during the league.

Watch the video here.



For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd