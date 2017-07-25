Latest News

WATCH: Hungry bear clings to the car window and just wouldn’t let go

Though it's not allowed to feed wild animals at a national park, this wild bear in Beijing refused to let this car full of visitors drive away till the people inside threw him a treat. The video of the incident was shared on Twitter and has subsequently gone viral.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 25, 2017 7:52 pm
The people inside the SUV are seen giving the bear a treat even though its again the instructions. (Source: People’s Daily, China)
A funny video of a wild bear poking its head in a car during a wildlife safari has gone viral on social media. Filmed at a wildlife park in Beijing, China, the video starts with the bear peeping inside the car window, refusing to budge or let the car go past. It is only once the people inside the SUV break regulations against feeding the wild animals to throw a treat out to the bear, that the animal finally relents and lets the four-wheeler go.

According to The Beijinger, the video was recorded on July 22, 2017, at the Badaling Wildlife World, and was later posted by the People’s Daily, China, on Twitter. The post subsequently was retweeted and liked many times.

Watch the video here.

