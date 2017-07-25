WATCH: Hungry bear clings to the car window and just wouldn’t let go

The people inside the SUV are seen giving the bear a treat even though its again the instructions. (Source: People’s Daily, China) The people inside the SUV are seen giving the bear a treat even though its again the instructions. (Source: People’s Daily, China)

A funny video of a wild bear poking its head in a car during a wildlife safari has gone viral on social media. Filmed at a wildlife park in Beijing, China, the video starts with the bear peeping inside the car window, refusing to budge or let the car go past. It is only once the people inside the SUV break regulations against feeding the wild animals to throw a treat out to the bear, that the animal finally relents and lets the four-wheeler go.

According to The Beijinger, the video was recorded on July 22, 2017, at the Badaling Wildlife World, and was later posted by the People’s Daily, China, on Twitter. The post subsequently was retweeted and liked many times.

Watch the video here.

WATCH: Bear clings to car window & wouldn’t let go after tourist opens it against regulation to feed animals at a wildlife zoo in Beijing pic.twitter.com/qtGGvoU4XP — People’s Daily,China (@PDChina) July 22, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App