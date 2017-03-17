WATCH: Spoof videos of BBC interview starring Darth Vader and supermom are taking over the Internet

No one is really going to forget soon about the epic BBC interview that had the entire world in splits recently. (Source: Jono and Ben/Facebook, 9gag/Instagram) No one is really going to forget soon about the epic BBC interview that had the entire world in splits recently. (Source: Jono and Ben/Facebook, 9gag/Instagram)

The epic BBC interview that had the entire world in splits recently is still making waves on the Internet in different ways. Robert E Kelly, a political science professor at Pusan National University in between a serious discussion about Korean affairs was interrupted by his “hippity hoppity” adorable four-year-old and what followed was a laugh riot! Of course, while the Internet is clearly not over the video, there are now spoofs of the clip coming, our only surprise being, why did it take so long after all.

Two spoof videos — one showing a woman in place of Kelly and another showing Darth Vader himself, giving interviews. The woman attends to her child who comes hopping along, gives her a toy, cooks food and even diffuses a bomb — taking multitasking to a whole different level. The spoof appears to have surfaced after the gender disparity at home-debate the video triggered — that of how women are mostly off attending to the household, while their husbands are making news.

Watch the video here.

The Star Wars-inspired episode has Darth Vader, with Princess Leia running after the ‘droid kids’ in the background!

Watch the video here.

In case you are living under a rock and haven’t watched the epic BBC interview clip yet, then watch the video here.

