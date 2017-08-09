WATCH: BBC airs explicit NSFW scene during LIVE news broadcast

Oops! (Source: Trending/YouTube) Oops! (Source: Trending/YouTube)

Ever wondered what news reporters do at the desk during leisure time? A 13-second video puts spotlight on that and it will leave you either shocked or LOL-ing. During live news telecast at night, a member of the BBC newsroom was caught watching an X-rated scene on his/her computer while news presenter Sophie Raworth completed her cricket round-up live on air. No one paid any attention to this small detail in the background during the recording, but nothing escapes the eagle-eyed Netizens and soon the video was being shared widely online.

Though no one could yet identify where the clip playing in the background was from, the incident has left many shocked. “This has gone down like a lead balloon at the BBC. It is totally unprofessional,” The Sun, quoted a TV source. “It beggars belief a sex scene should be played live on air. The employee is on borrowed time when bosses catch up with him. You can’t get away with this sort of stuff anymore.”

Watch the video here.

Many viewers took to Twitter to express their shock. While one user wrote, “Did I just see boobs on the News at Ten?” another one tweeted, “Why is there a porn video playing behind one of your news anchors during a report?”

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd